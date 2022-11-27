One dead, five people injured after shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials have confirmed to Atlanta News First they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured near Atlantic Station on Saturday evening.

Police have blocked off an area near 17th Street and 37 Market St.

“A dispute occurred that escalated to gunfire. One male was deceased and several other victims were transported to area hospitals,” said Germain Dearlove, Atlanta Homicide Commander.

“Atlantic Station security has confirmed that the incident occurred on the 17th Street bridge,” officials told Atlanta News First.

A heavy police presence was spotted by our Atlanta News First crews as police investigate the shooting.

According to Dearlove, a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Station property by off-duty Atlanta police officers and Atlantic Station personnel. The group moved off to 17th Street near the I-75 overpass, where officials say a dispute occurred.

The fatal shooting victim is between 15-21 years old, according to officials. Investigators are working to obtain video surveillance.

There were two possible shooters, according to officials.

Atlantic Station officials released a statement saying in part:

Atlantic Station is aware of the incident that occurred on the 17th Street bridge. APD and EMS immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries. Atlantic Station Security is working with APD on this matter and has indicated there is no active threat to the property. The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation.

This latest shooting follows a recent string of violence around the holidays that have residents and shoppers in metro Atlanta on edge.

On Friday evening, police detectives in Atlanta confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to officials, Morrow police officials say a man was arrested and charged after he made threats to “shoot the place up” at Southlake Mall.

On Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.

Another person was shot and killed in a Thanksgiving shooting in Fulton County.

A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County.

An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found shot dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon.

