Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

One dead, five people injured after shooting in Atlanta

Police investigating shooting in midtown Atlanta
Police investigating shooting in midtown Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery and Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials have confirmed to Atlanta News First they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured near Atlantic Station on Saturday evening.

Police have blocked off an area near 17th Street and 37 Market St.

“A dispute occurred that escalated to gunfire. One male was deceased and several other victims were transported to area hospitals,” said Germain Dearlove, Atlanta Homicide Commander.

“Atlantic Station security has confirmed that the incident occurred on the 17th Street bridge,” officials told Atlanta News First.

A heavy police presence was spotted by our Atlanta News First crews as police investigate the shooting.

According to Dearlove, a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Station property by off-duty Atlanta police officers and Atlantic Station personnel. The group moved off to 17th Street near the I-75 overpass, where officials say a dispute occurred.

The fatal shooting victim is between 15-21 years old, according to officials. Investigators are working to obtain video surveillance.

There were two possible shooters, according to officials.

Police investigating shooting in midtown Atlanta
Police investigating shooting in midtown Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

Atlantic Station officials released a statement saying in part:

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

This latest shooting follows a recent string of violence around the holidays that have residents and shoppers in metro Atlanta on edge.

On Friday evening, police detectives in Atlanta confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to officials, Morrow police officials say a man was arrested and charged after he made threats to “shoot the place up” at Southlake Mall.

On Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.

Another person was shot and killed in a Thanksgiving shooting in Fulton County.

A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County.

An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found shot dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire under investigation in DeKalb County
Fire at DeKalb County multi-family condo under investigation
Siren light on roof of police car
Police: Two males robbed after trying to sell shoes to someone they met online
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | Second round of holiday weekend rain arrives tonight!
DeKalb County fatal shooting investigation
Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County