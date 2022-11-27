12-year-old boy killed, 5 others injured after violent weekend near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief Darin Schierbaum held a news conference Sunday afternoon to provide updates on a deadly and violent weekend in Atlantic Station.

According to police, a dispute around 8 p.m. Saturday escalated to gunfire on the 17th Street bridge, killing one person and injuring five others.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the victim killed was a 12-year-old child. Dickens added that one of the five shooting victims is in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police said a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Station property by off-duty Atlanta police officers and Atlantic Station personnel. The group then moved off to 17th Street near the Interstate 75 overpass, where officials say a dispute occurred.

