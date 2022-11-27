Shoppers hit Atlanta Beltline establishments on Small Business Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For one-year, Pink Pothos owner Lakeisha Jones ran her plant business, entirely online. That changed just a few months ago when she got the rare opportunity to open up a shop right on the Atlanta Beltline.

“It’s completely different from doing things online. I still manage to keep up my online presence, but being here and being able to talk to people, my niche is just working with people,” said Jones.

RELATED: Study finds Americans are spending less, shopping earlier this year

She was one of the six businesses chosen out of more than 200 to get a location along the east and westside trails along the Atlanta Beltline. On this small business Saturday, she feels even more grateful for the Beltline Marketplace program, and her customers.

“I give you the proper soil, the proper education, I do the things you can’t get from the big box stores,” she said.

RELATED: Black Friday shopping kicks off in metro Atlanta

The program offers business owners the chance to receive more exposure and visibility while paying a deeply discounted rent rate. Her neighbor, Cassandra Ingram, was allowed to open a second coffee shop.

“I was really excited about the opportunity that this opportunity opened up to really give small businesses like mine the opportunity to have a presence on the beltline,” said Ingram, owner of Urban Grind Coffee Shop.

RELATED: Owners bank on Small Business Saturday as the holiday shopping season gets started

There was no shortage of customers at her shop Saturday.

“We are making a concerted effort to go out to smaller businesses, independently owned and operated,” said Carson Howell, a customer.

Coming off Black Friday, where the National Retail Federation said 114 million people shopped for deals, small business owners are just hoping consumers can carry the same momentum into their establishments.

“I’m so glad to see that major companies and major organizations are coming to Atlanta, big businesses, but we really need to maintain that small footprint,” said Ingram.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.