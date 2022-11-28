1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at vigil held for DeKalb County shooting victim

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday evening, DeKalb County police officials say one teenager was killed and two other people were injured at a vigil that was held for a fatal shooting victim in DeKalb County.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Parkway after reports of a person who was shot. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 17-year-old male dead at the scene. A 16-year-old male was located with a gunshot wound to the hand and was later transported to an area hospital. Authorities say an 11-year-old male arrived “at the Walmart at 2427 Gresham Road with a gunshot wound to his finger. He advised he was at this location when the shooting began.” He was rushed to an area hospital.

“There was a large group of people holding a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim at this location when the suspect walked up to the victim and shot him,” according to DeKalb County investigators.

Homicide Assault detectives are responding to this active crime scene to further the investigation.

DeKalb County police officials said they responded to the 2700 block of Gresham Road on Friday around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two men and one juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were rushed to area hospitals. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to DeKalb County officials, “there were multiple shooters at the scene.”

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

The recent uptick in violence in the metro Atlanta area has city leaders and community members on edge with many calling for serious action.

This latest shooting follows a recent string of violence around the holidays that have residents and shoppers in metro Atlanta on edge.

On Friday evening, police detectives in Atlanta confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to officials, Morrow police officials say a man was arrested and charged after he made threats to “shoot the place up” at Southlake Mall.

On Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station. Another person was shot and killed in a Thanksgiving shooting in Fulton County.

On Saturday, a woman “in her 30s” was found shot dead inside her car in DeKalb County, according to police officials. On Saturday evening, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed and five others were injured in a shooting near Atlantic Station.

On Sunday morning, 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin was shot and killed and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin was injured in a shooting after what police called a “domestic disturbance.”

