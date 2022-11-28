Amazon expects to break records for Cyber Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the busiest online shopping day of the year and after a record-breaking Black Friday, Amazon employees are expecting a record-breaking Cyber Monday.

Today, Atlanta News First crews were able to tour Amazon DGT8, a delivery station in Alpharetta.

“We like to call this our last mile network. This is where the last stop for your package is before it reaches your doorstep,” said Shemeeka Johnson, a regional spokesperson for Amazon.

The Alpharetta delivery station has packages sent out to over 13 zip codes in the metro.

“This is the area where packages are sorted, they’re prepared, they’re loaded onto delivery vans to reach customers’ doorsteps in record time,” said Johnson.

Many packages were being sorted and shipped today after Black Friday.

“Black Friday was a huge success. We broke a lot of records this Black Friday. And with some of the same products on deep discount for Cyber Monday, we’re expecting cyber to do the same,” said Johnson.

Across the web, shoppers spent a record $9.1 billion on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics. $11 billion dollars are expected to be spent today. It’s something Amazon plans for all year.

“We do have seasonal hires during peak, so we really ramp up in terms of our workforce,” said Johnson.

Those employees work extended hours from October through December.

“It really ramps up towards this time. We’re really definitely moving up and getting people on the road, ready to go,” said David Maradiega, head of driver training for Amazon. Every day of the week, he’s training drivers for this time of year to ensure you get your order when you’re supposed to.

“We just make sure every driver drives safely, they make sure they have all the packages they need on their vehicle and that it gets out on time,” said Maradiega.

They also make sure packages are safe from porch pirates.

“Following customer instructions is huge. We deliver everything to the front door unless it’s otherwise specified, we get signatures when we need to do that, and we take pictures at every drop,” said Maradiega.

The Better Business Bureau has several tips to make sure your online shopping on Cyber Monday is safe. They recommend to beware of false advertising; shop with secure sites only; price check before you buy; use your credit card; and understand return policies

