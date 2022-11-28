Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Amazon expects to break records for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday expected to break numbers
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the busiest online shopping day of the year and after a record-breaking Black Friday, Amazon employees are expecting a record-breaking Cyber Monday.

Today, Atlanta News First crews were able to tour Amazon DGT8, a delivery station in Alpharetta.

“We like to call this our last mile network. This is where the last stop for your package is before it reaches your doorstep,” said Shemeeka Johnson, a regional spokesperson for Amazon.

The Alpharetta delivery station has packages sent out to over 13 zip codes in the metro.

“This is the area where packages are sorted, they’re prepared, they’re loaded onto delivery vans to reach customers’ doorsteps in record time,” said Johnson.

Many packages were being sorted and shipped today after Black Friday.

“Black Friday was a huge success. We broke a lot of records this Black Friday. And with some of the same products on deep discount for Cyber Monday, we’re expecting cyber to do the same,” said Johnson.

Across the web, shoppers spent a record $9.1 billion on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics. $11 billion dollars are expected to be spent today. It’s something Amazon plans for all year.

“We do have seasonal hires during peak, so we really ramp up in terms of our workforce,” said Johnson.

Those employees work extended hours from October through December.

“It really ramps up towards this time. We’re really definitely moving up and getting people on the road, ready to go,” said David Maradiega, head of driver training for Amazon. Every day of the week, he’s training drivers for this time of year to ensure you get your order when you’re supposed to.

“We just make sure every driver drives safely, they make sure they have all the packages they need on their vehicle and that it gets out on time,” said Maradiega.

They also make sure packages are safe from porch pirates.

“Following customer instructions is huge. We deliver everything to the front door unless it’s otherwise specified, we get signatures when we need to do that, and we take pictures at every drop,” said Maradiega.

The Better Business Bureau has several tips to make sure your online shopping on Cyber Monday is safe. They recommend to beware of false advertising; shop with secure sites only; price check before you buy; use your credit card; and understand return policies

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation

Latest News

17-year-old killed during vigil in DeKalb County
17-year-old shot, killed during vigil for DeKalb Co. shooting victim identified
An Amtrak train reportedly struck a FedEx truck in Haralson County.
FedEx driver killed in collison with Amtrak train in Haralson County
Early voting in Georgia for the runoff
Female, Black, older voters casting most ballots in runoff early voting
Tameka Scrivens
Man stabbed to death in Clayton County, wife charged