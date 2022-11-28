Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery Nov. 26.

Multiple people broke into a business at 1341 Metropolitan Pkwy, smashing gaming machines with a hammer. They then demanded money from the clerk before fleeing in a black Kia Forte. The Forte did not have a visible license plate.

It’s also believed that they are responsible for incidents on Cleveland Avenue Nov. 23 and in Dekalb County Nov. 26.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

