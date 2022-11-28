Ballet 5:8 to premiere ‘Bareface’ at Kennesaw State Mar. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The female and minority-led ballet company Ballet 5:8, will premiere the C.S. Lewis adaptation BareFace at the Kennesaw State University Dance Theater March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The ballet is an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ Till We Have Faces, which is itself a retelling of the Greek myth of Cupid and Psyche. The ballet seeks to retell the story from a female perspective and has female artists in every leading role. The ballet’s post-apocalyptic setting will also allow it to comment on issues such as pollution. The set design is made of 95% recycled material.

Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Julianna Rubio Slager said, “the story is told uniquely from Psyche’s older sister’s viewpoint and audiences will see female athlete artists in all of the leading roles. We’re excited to present a modern version of this classic myth where audiences will see females as both the protagonist and antagonist and elevate female voices to dominate the stage.”

Tickets are available now. Tickets are priced at $40 for adults and $20 for children. Specific college, senior and military ticket prices are also available at $15 for Kennesaw State University students and $35 for senior and military patrons. Beginning Nov. 29, 124 tickets will be available for $5 off with the code “LEWIS5.” The sale date and 124 tickets are to mark C.S. Lewis’ 124th birthday.

Tickets are available here.

