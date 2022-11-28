Positively Georgia
Busy Cyber Monday expected following a busy Black Friday

Avoiding Scams on Cyber Monday
By Madeline Montgomery and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many people are waking up early to get a head start on Cyber Monday deals.

Cyber Monday has become the online equivalent to Black Friday and offers a way for smaller retail websites to compete with larger chains.

According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers spent a record $9.1 billion online on Black Friday. Nearly half of online sales were made over smartphones, which is up 44 percent from last year.

Economists are closely watching holiday shopping this holiday season to measure inflation’s impact, which leads to higher prices and more frugal spending.

The positive numbers for Black Friday are a good sign for Cyber Monday, which is typically considered to be online shopping’s biggest day of the year.

If you’re shopping online, here are some tips to keep your identity and financial information safe, according to the Better Business Bureau:

  • Beware of false advertising
  • Shop with secure sites only
  • Price check before you buy
  • Use your credit card
  • Understand return policies

Amazon warehouses like the one in Alpharetta will be slammed today filling orders to get them to your door before the holidays.

Check out what deals Amazon is offering for Cyber Monday here.

