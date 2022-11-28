Busy Cyber Monday expected following a busy Black Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many people are waking up early to get a head start on Cyber Monday deals.

Cyber Monday has become the online equivalent to Black Friday and offers a way for smaller retail websites to compete with larger chains.

According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers spent a record $9.1 billion online on Black Friday. Nearly half of online sales were made over smartphones, which is up 44 percent from last year.

Economists are closely watching holiday shopping this holiday season to measure inflation’s impact, which leads to higher prices and more frugal spending.

The positive numbers for Black Friday are a good sign for Cyber Monday, which is typically considered to be online shopping’s biggest day of the year.

If you’re shopping online, here are some tips to keep your identity and financial information safe, according to the Better Business Bureau:

Beware of false advertising

Shop with secure sites only

Price check before you buy

Use your credit card

Understand return policies

Amazon warehouses like the one in Alpharetta will be slammed today filling orders to get them to your door before the holidays.

After a record breaking Black Friday of online shopping, we’re expecting an even busier Cyber Monday.We’re live at the Alpharetta Amazon Delivery Site with their best deals for today, and we’re showing what happens from the time you click ‘check out’ to delivery. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Zth1mdAbaG — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) November 28, 2022

Check out what deals Amazon is offering for Cyber Monday here.

