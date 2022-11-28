Children’s Museum of Atlanta announces December programming

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Children’s Museum of Atlanta has announced a slew of events celebrating the holidays. Visitors will learn about holidays and winter through a variety of activities in daily programs.

Some programs will spotlight Full Radius Dance and Callanwolde Dance Group with performances at CMA On Stage. There will also be a family-friendly New Year’s countdown.

Guests will also be able to learn about snow and engineering at the Innovation Station and Science Bar. At the Innovation Station, guests will design sleds and take them out on a slope; at the Science Bar, they will learn how water freezes and create simple circuits.

The Art Studio, Innovation Station and Science Bar will have two daily sessions: one at 9:45 a.m. and one at 1:45 p.m.

There will also be special performances all month long.

The limited-time exhibit PAW Patrol: Adventure Play will be at the museum through Jan. 8, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.