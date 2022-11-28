Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Children’s Museum of Atlanta announces December programming

Children's Museum of Atlanta
Children's Museum of Atlanta(Children's Museum of Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Children’s Museum of Atlanta has announced a slew of events celebrating the holidays. Visitors will learn about holidays and winter through a variety of activities in daily programs.

Some programs will spotlight Full Radius Dance and Callanwolde Dance Group with performances at CMA On Stage. There will also be a family-friendly New Year’s countdown.

Guests will also be able to learn about snow and engineering at the Innovation Station and Science Bar. At the Innovation Station, guests will design sleds and take them out on a slope; at the Science Bar, they will learn how water freezes and create simple circuits.

The Art Studio, Innovation Station and Science Bar will have two daily sessions: one at 9:45 a.m. and one at 1:45 p.m.

There will also be special performances all month long.

The limited-time exhibit PAW Patrol: Adventure Play will be at the museum through Jan. 8, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

17-year-old killed during vigil in DeKalb County
17-year-old shot, killed during vigil for DeKalb Co. shooting victim identified
An Amtrak train reportedly struck a FedEx truck in Haralson County.
FedEx driver killed in collison with Amtrak train in Haralson County
Early voting in Georgia for the runoff
Female, Black, older voters casting most ballots in runoff early voting
It’s the busiest online shopping day of the year and after a record-breaking Black Friday,...
Amazon expects to break records for Cyber Monday
Tameka Scrivens
Man stabbed to death in Clayton County, wife charged