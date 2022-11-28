Positively Georgia
DeKalb police looking for person allegedly involved in armed robbery

Person of interest in an armed robbery Nov. 25
Person of interest in an armed robbery Nov. 25(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An alleged armed robber in DeKalb County is still at large.

The man allegedly attempted to rob the Exxon at 3384 E Ponce de Leon Ave. at 6 a.m. Nov. 25. He also reportedly assaulted and attempted to rob an elderly male customer.

Anyone with information should contact the Dekalb County Police Department at 770-724-7780.

