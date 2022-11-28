DeKalb police looking for person allegedly involved in armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An alleged armed robber in DeKalb County is still at large.

The man allegedly attempted to rob the Exxon at 3384 E Ponce de Leon Ave. at 6 a.m. Nov. 25. He also reportedly assaulted and attempted to rob an elderly male customer.

Anyone with information should contact the Dekalb County Police Department at 770-724-7780.

