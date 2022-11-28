Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a salad with a glass of merlot may help you hold onto cherished memories longer.

A new study published in the Neurology medical journal says diets with more flavonols could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.

Flavonols are antioxidants found in foods like fruits, vegetables, tea and wine.

Researchers say the results of their tests held true even after adjustments were made for other factors, such as age and tobacco intake.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 elderly people with no dementia signs over a seven-year period.

Researchers do admit that there are limitations to their conclusion, and it is not known whether the benefits are long term.

They say more studies on isolated flavonoid effects need to be done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

17-year-old killed during vigil in DeKalb County
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at vigil held for DeKalb County shooting victim
Holly Jolly
INTERVIEW: Holly Jolly Celebration at Colony Square this Saturday
Early voting in Georgia for the runoff
Female, Black, older voters casting most ballots in runoff early voting
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
Avoiding Scams on Cyber Monday
Busy Cyber Monday expected after busy Black Friday of online shopping