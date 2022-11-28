Positively Georgia
Female, Black, older voters casting most ballots in runoff early voting

As of Monday morning, 2.6% of Georgia’s registered voters have already cast ballots
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale, Fulton and DeKalb counties are having the heaviest turnout of early voters in Georgia’s nationally-watched U.S. Senate runoff between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

According to the latest data available on Monday morning from the Georgia Secretary of State, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, 181,711 voters had already cast ballots in the runoff, with a statewide turnout of 2.6%.

Black voters are leading all other demographic groups in early voting, with 84,218 (46.3%) compared to White voters’ turnout of 68,883 (37.9%). The data also showed more female voters (57.2%) are showing up in early voting than males (42.5%).

Voters between the ages of 55-60 (12.6%); 65-70 (12.4%) and 50-55 (11.3%) are leading all age groups.

Early voting runs through Dec. 2.

Here’s a list of the dates and times for several metro Atlanta and north Georgia counties:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

