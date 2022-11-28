Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Mild Start to the Week, Heavy Rain Tuesday Night

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It is a gorgeous and mild start to the workweek, with highs in the 60s through Wednesday.

Mostly sunny with a gradual warm-up into the low 60s.
It will be mostly sunny today with a gradual warm up to around 60 this afternoon.

We are looking ahead to Tuesday night for our next rain system. Heavy rain and rumbles of thunder arrive after sunset tomorrow and continue through sunrise on Wednesday. This is a First Alert, but there is a low impact for severe weather, and most of the rain will move through while we are asleep.

Heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder move through before 9am.
It gets briefly cold Thursday and Friday behind the rain, before the 60s return next weekend.

Mild to start the week with a few cold days Thursday and Friday.
