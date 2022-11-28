Positively Georgia
FedEx driver killed in collison with Amtrak train in Haralson County

An Amtrak train reportedly struck a FedEx truck in Haralson County.
An Amtrak train reportedly struck a FedEx truck in Haralson County.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between an Amtrak train and a vehicle.

A New Orleans-bound train was traveling through Haralson County when it struck a FedEx box truck around 11 a.m. on J David Road. According to witnesses, the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks. The Amtrak train hit the driver’s side of the truck and pushed it a half mile before coming to a stop.

The FedEx driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one on board the train was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

