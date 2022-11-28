INTERVIEW: Holly Jolly Celebration at Colony Square this Saturday
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual Holly Jolly celebration will be at Colony Square this Saturday!
High school bands, dance troupes and other groups will take over Peachtree Street near the square for a 60-minute performance, followed by a day full of fun, family-friendly activities.
The event benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Pediatric leukemia patient Lex Stolle stopped by Atlanta News First to talk about his experiences as a patient and the event itself.
Holly Jolly will air on Peachtree TV at 11 a.m. Dec. 3.
