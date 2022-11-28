Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Large fire reported at apartment complex in metro Atlanta

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large fire has been reported at an apartment complex in metro Atlanta.

Video from the scene of the fire shows smoke billowing through the roof of the building.

Atlanta firefighters pulled up to the scene just after 5 p.m. Monday.

No word on if any injuries were reported.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more details. We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Whataburger fans line up for opening
Whataburger fans line up eagerly on opening day in metro Atlanta
Bareface
Ballet 5:8 to premiere ‘Bareface’ at Kennesaw State Mar. 24
Large fire reported at apartment complex in metro Atlanta
Whataburger fans line up for opening
Cars line up for opening day at Whataburger