Light the World Giving Machine coming to Midtown Atlanta

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Light the World Giving Machine will head to The Interlock in Midtown Dec. 6 to 11.

The vending machines give people the opportunity to buy items for local and global charities. Instead of a candy bar, guests can buy items for two Atlanta-area charities, Wellspring Living and The Children’s Haven.

Wellspring Living provides recovery services to sex trafficking victims. The Children’s Haven “[seeks] to promote the health and happiness of children impacted by abuse and neglect” in Northwest Georgia. Items available for donation to these charities include a warm coat, new shoes, basketballs, dress-ups and more.

The machine only accepts electronic payments. It will be on Beeline Boulevard.

