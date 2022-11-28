Man arrested after making terroristic threats to Atlanta LGBTQ+ bars

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after police said he threatened multiple LGBTQ+ bars in Atlanta.

On Wednesday officers were called to The Heretic on Cheshire Bridge Road in reference to threatening messages. When officers got there, employees told them they spotted threatening remarks made towards their establishment on social media.

Police said on the following day officers responded to Felix’s on Piedmont Road in reference to terroristic threats. Employees and patrons told officers that the person identified as Chase Staubs entered the premises and was asked to leave once identified.

According to police, the person appeared to be the same individual involved in making bias terroristic threats towards The Heretic and also on social media.

“Officers conducted a knock and talk at the address and located Chase Staubs. He was arrested without incident and charged with Terroristic Threats,” a news release stated.

No motivation was provided for the alleged crimes, but police did say a pepper spray gun believed used in the threats was recovered at Staubs’ home.

Staubs was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

The arrest comes just days after the mass shooting at the Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left five dead and at least 18 injured.

