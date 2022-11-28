Man arrested in connection to double shooting in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in East Point arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured in East Point.

According to officials, officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Road in response to a shooting. Investigators say they “learned that the male shot a male and a female in the incident.” The “shooter” was arrested and later charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both victims were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

This latest shooting follows a recent string of violence around the holidays that have residents and shoppers in metro Atlanta on edge.

On Friday evening, police detectives in Atlanta confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to officials, Morrow police officials say a man was arrested and charged after he made threats to “shoot the place up” at Southlake Mall.

On Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station. Another person was shot and killed in a Thanksgiving shooting in Fulton County.

On Saturday, a woman “in her 30s” was found shot dead inside her car in DeKalb County, according to police officials. On Saturday evening, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed and five others were injured in a shooting near Atlantic Station.

On Sunday morning, 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin was shot and killed and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin was injured in a shooting after what police called a “domestic disturbance.”

