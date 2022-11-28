Positively Georgia
Man injured in shooting at boarding house in northwest Atlanta

A man was seriously injured in shooting at a boarding house in northwest Atlanta.
A man was seriously injured in shooting at a boarding house in northwest Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Nov. 28, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in northwest Atlanta.

It happened Monday just before 12:30 a.m. at a boarding house in the 1800 block of Moore Street in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says there was a fight over a girlfriend and shots were fired. One man was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have identified a person of interest but do not have anyone in custody at this time.

The investigation remains active. If you have any information, contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

