Man stabbed to death in Clayton County, wife charged

Tameka Scrivens
Tameka Scrivens(Clayton County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been charged with the death of her husband in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department says Sunday around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in Morrow in reference to a report of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 50-year-old Michael James, lying on the ground with the 42-year-old Tameka Scrivens performing C.P.R.

During the investigation, officers learned James and Scrivens were husband and wife. They say a physical fight occurred between the two which led to Scrivens stabbing James.

James was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Scrivens was charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.

