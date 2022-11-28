Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6.

The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

Anyone with information should contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 678-423-6696.

