Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6.
The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
Anyone with information should contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 678-423-6696.
