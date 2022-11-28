Roswell business donating 10 treadmills to Roswell police, fire departments

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You might get into Orangetheory Fitness for the sweat, for the teamwork, for the challenge; all of the above are true for Julie Santana.

”I feel in love,” said Santana. While she loves the workout, she got into this ownership “thing,” to give back; she now owns two Orangetheory Fitness locations.

She has her first opportunity to do that, just in time for Christmas.

Some of the gyms in fire departments and police stations in Roswell need treadmills. Their budgets just haven’t allowed for additional workout gear.

”We currently don’t have any treadmills in our current workout space,” said Major Kyle Ratliff with the Roswell Police Department.

The Roswell Orangetheory Fitness location is donating 10 treadmills. Seven will be going to Roswell Fire Stations and three will go to Roswell Police Stations. The treadmills can be more than $6,000, brand new. The 10 donated treadmills are used but in great condition.

“I am really proud to show my babies that as a mom, we can do hard things and as a company, we can do amazing things,” said Santana.

The delivery will happen right around Christmas, on the 21st of December.

