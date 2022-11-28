Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Roswell business donating 10 treadmills to Roswell police, fire departments

Roswell business donating 10 treadmills to Roswell police, fire departments
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You might get into Orangetheory Fitness for the sweat, for the teamwork, for the challenge; all of the above are true for Julie Santana.

”I feel in love,” said Santana. While she loves the workout, she got into this ownership “thing,” to give back; she now owns two Orangetheory Fitness locations.

She has her first opportunity to do that, just in time for Christmas.

Some of the gyms in fire departments and police stations in Roswell need treadmills. Their budgets just haven’t allowed for additional workout gear.

”We currently don’t have any treadmills in our current workout space,” said Major Kyle Ratliff with the Roswell Police Department.

The Roswell Orangetheory Fitness location is donating 10 treadmills. Seven will be going to Roswell Fire Stations and three will go to Roswell Police Stations. The treadmills can be more than $6,000, brand new. The 10 donated treadmills are used but in great condition.

“I am really proud to show my babies that as a mom, we can do hard things and as a company, we can do amazing things,” said Santana.

The delivery will happen right around Christmas, on the 21st of December.

LEARN MORE: Orangetheory Fitness Roswell

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Duluth adult day health center
Duluth adult day health center seeks community support to stay open

Latest News

Holly Jolly
INTERVIEW: Holly Jolly Celebration at Colony Square this Saturday
Goodie Mob
Legendary Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob to perform at Hawks game against Heat
Tis the season to be shopping and being in the Christmas spirit in Ausitn, MN.
Shoppers hit Atlanta BeltLine establishments on Small Business Saturday
Shooting on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road
Family remembers 17-year-old DeKalb County teen killed on Thanksgiving