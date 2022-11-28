Spelman College honors family of director Spike Lee

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spelman College honored acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s family today.

The college’s admissions office in Packard Hall was dedicated to Lee’s mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee and his grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton.

Both are graduates of Spelman College in the classes of 1929 and 1954.

They resided in Packard Hall during the time it was a residence hall.

