Whataburger fans line up eagerly on opening day in metro Atlanta

Cars line up for opening day at Whataburger
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The very first Whataburger opened today in metro Atlanta and dozens of cars could be seen waiting for their chance to enter the drive-thru.

The fast-food burger restaurant is located in Kennesaw on Town Park Lane.

Atlanta News First photojournalist Ryan Bellamy spoke to some people who are big fans of the Texas-based burger chain.

People in line told Atlanta News First that they lined up as early as 8 p.m. Sunday, which means they slept in the cars just for the chance to be one of the first people to have a Whataburger in Georgia.

There are 10 additional restaurants planned for the Atlanta area in 2023 and plans for 50 more restaurants in 7 years, according to Whataburger.

At this time, it is only possible to order food at the drive-thru at the Kennesaw location. The dining room will open at a later day.

