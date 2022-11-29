Positively Georgia
1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County

One person is dead after a shooting on Clifton Church Road in DeKalb County.
One person is dead after a shooting on Clifton Church Road in DeKalb County.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

It happened Monday night along Clifton Church Road. One person was shot and was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

Crime scene investigators were at the scene into the early morning hours trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Atlanta News First is working to get more information from officials and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

