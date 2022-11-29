1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

It happened Monday night along Clifton Church Road. One person was shot and was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

Crime scene investigators were at the scene into the early morning hours trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Atlanta News First is working to get more information from officials and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.