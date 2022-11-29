10-year-old boy reported missing in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking for 10-year-old Cortez Smith who was reported missing on Nov.28.

Officials say Smith was dropped off by a school bus at the Salvation Army at 921 Howell Mill Rd. NW, where he lives. According to police, the boy refused to go inside and ran from the location towards QuickTrip at 630 10th St. NW at approximately 4:00 pm.

Smith is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with three skeletons, a white Under Armour shirt, grey sweatpants, black Jordans, and a blue book bag.

If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately or SVU investigators at 404-546-4260.

