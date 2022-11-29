Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

18 dead in Georgia car crashes over Thanksgiving travel weekend

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 18 people died in fatal car crashes over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated crashes in Milledgeville and Thomasville; Atlanta area agencies investigated five fatalities; Bibb County, Henry County and the Columbus Police Department investigated six.

In total, officers investigated 590 crashes statewide. The Thanksgiving travel period began Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 27.

Law enforcement agencies also made over 15,600 traffic stops, arrested more than 300 individuals for driving under the influence (DUI) and issued more than 12,100 warnings and over 8,600 citations.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

AAA releases travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving

Latest News

DeKalb County police catch alleged Facebook Marketplace thief
Snow Mountain
Stone Mountain Park’s ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled for holiday season, website says
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attends Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena (Credit:...
Pay raise for Atlanta city employees announced, including police and fire employees
Death investigation on Orlando Street
Atlanta police investigating death on Orlando Street in southwest Atlanta