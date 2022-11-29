18 dead in Georgia car crashes over Thanksgiving travel weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 18 people died in fatal car crashes over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated crashes in Milledgeville and Thomasville; Atlanta area agencies investigated five fatalities; Bibb County, Henry County and the Columbus Police Department investigated six.

In total, officers investigated 590 crashes statewide. The Thanksgiving travel period began Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 27.

Law enforcement agencies also made over 15,600 traffic stops, arrested more than 300 individuals for driving under the influence (DUI) and issued more than 12,100 warnings and over 8,600 citations.

