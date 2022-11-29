Atlanta has plenty of opportunities to give money and time on Giving Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Giving Tuesday, the Atlanta area has many opportunities for you to volunteer your time and causes to donate money to.

“We provide resources and support to local growers to connect and build healthier communities,” said Kate Conner, the executive director of Food Well Alliance.

The non-profit Food Well Alliance is digging into the theme of Giving Tuesday by planting fruit trees and bushes in the East Point Historical Society’s Community Garden.

“I think healthy food, local food, is the best food you can eat. And so, you can obviously go into a grocery store and purchase it, but we’ve all seen these prices are getting expensive, so for us, it’s important for folks to understand food can be grown in their own backyards, in public places like the historical society,” said Conner.

In another part of town, Dunkin’ Donuts is giving money to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Second Helpings Atlanta, as well as donating to the Emory Proton Therapy Center.

“We deliver a very high-tech type of radiation that protects all of the good tissue and only focuses on getting rid of the cancer cells in the body,” said Rebecca Schuetz, a child life specialist for the center.

Dunkin’ donated a $20,000 grant to that program.

“A lot of obstacles can come up like lodging and transportation. Not only that but the emotional toll it has on children and their siblings, and we are fortunate to have Dunkin’ Joy award us with this grant today. We’re hoping to remove as many of those obstacles for the families as possible,” said Schuetz.

If you are giving money, the Better Business Bureau has tips on how to make sure it’s going to the right people and not scammers. They say to be cautious about name confusion. When charities seek support for the same cause, the names can sometimes appear similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity. They also say to understand registration requirements. In Georgia, charities have to be registered with the state but that doesn’t mean the state approves, recommends, or endorses the charity. The BBB also recommends watching out for overly emotional appeals. If an appeal brings tears to your eyes, make sure it is also clear about what the charity intends to do to address the issues. Visit the charity’s website for details about their program services.

GIVING TUESDAY- consider giving to Lifeline Animal Project with shelters in Fulton and DeKalb Counties. Adopt, foster, or donate. Link in this article. https://t.co/Aus8u4I9yn — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) November 29, 2022

