Barack isn’t the only Obama lending support to Raphael Warnock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While former President Barack Obama is coming to Atlanta on Thursday to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, his wife is also lending her own brand of support to the Democratic incumbent.

Michelle Obama has recorded two robocalls for Warnock, who is locked in a tight re-election battle against first-time GOP candidate Herschel Walker.

The first message from the former first lady was released this week, as Georgians continue breaking early voting records.

The second robocall is set to be released next Tuesday on election day.

Thursday’s visit will be the former president’s second visit to Atlanta in as many months. He campaigned for Democrat Stacey Abrams, as well as for Warnock, at a metro Atlanta rally on Oct. 28, in the latter days of Georgia’s 2022 midterms. Abrams was unsuccessful in her bid to unseat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp, who won more votes than any Republican on the Nov. 8 ballot, has appeared with Walker at least once on the campaign trail, two weekends ago outside at a popular Cobb County gun store. Kemp has also endorsed Walker in a TV ad that was released around Thanksgiving.

Donald Trump, who succeeded Obama in the White House in 2018, touted Walker during his announcement that he is again running for president in 2024.

Georgia’s Senate runoff has huge implications for both next year and the 2024 presidential election year. If Walker wins, the Senate will remain split at 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, continuing to cast tie-breaking voters. If Warnock wins, Senate Democrats will have a 51-seat majority.

In 2024, Democrats are defending 21 incumbents and two independents who caucus with them, while the GOP is defending only 10 seats.

Early voting runs through Dec. 2.

