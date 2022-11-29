Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cave Spring police officer and suspected accomplice face drug charges, GBI says

Handcuffed suspect
Handcuffed suspect(Igor Stevanovic | Envato)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cave Spring police officer Marvin James Armstrong, 35, and Terry Lee Wheeler, 53, of Floyd County have been arrested and charged with several drug charges, authorities said.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet, and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Armstrong and Wheeler were participating in multiple drug transactions in metro Atlanta.

Armstrong and Wheeler were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta police investigating person shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta youth curfew proposal
“Help these young boys” A closer look at 7 p.m. Atlanta youth curfew proposal
NAMI Georgia
Support groups help Georgians with mental health conditions during the holidays
Atlanta Botanical Garden proposal controversy
“Help these young boys” A closer look at 7 p.m. Atlanta youth curfew proposal