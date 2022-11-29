Cave Spring police officer and suspected accomplice face drug charges, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cave Spring police officer Marvin James Armstrong, 35, and Terry Lee Wheeler, 53, of Floyd County have been arrested and charged with several drug charges, authorities said.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet, and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Armstrong and Wheeler were participating in multiple drug transactions in metro Atlanta.

Armstrong and Wheeler were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

