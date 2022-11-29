Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Consumer advocates warn of increased package thefts as the holidays approach

Police warn of an increase in package thefts during the holidays.
Police warn of an increase in package thefts during the holidays.(Pexels)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Consumer advocates have a warning for shoppers taking advantage of online holiday deals: Beware of porch pirates.

Package thefts tend to increase in the days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Thieves will often target homes that provide a quick in-and-out, especially if the porch is within 25 feet of the street and visible to a passerby.

According to the Better Business Bureau, consumers can protect themselves by requiring a signature, if possible, upon delivery of an item. Shoppers should also consider using a receiving service like Amazon Locker, which provides a locked drop-off location at a nearby business, rather than at the consumer’s home.

Consumers can also request that the delivery service leave packages on the side of the home or in a spot less visible from the street.

Security cameras serve as a deterrent.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The person of interest in a Douglasville shooting.
Douglasville police searching for person of interest in shooting
IMANI BELL
WATCH: Lawyers to announce $10M settlement related to death of young basketball player
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
WATCH: Atlanta United FC names Garth Lagerway as President/CEO
One person is dead after a shooting on Clifton Church Road in DeKalb County.
1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County
Albany voters waiting in line to cast their ballots ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election
More than 500K Georgians have voted in nationally watched Senate runoff