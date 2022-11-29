Consumer advocates warn of increased package thefts as the holidays approach

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Consumer advocates have a warning for shoppers taking advantage of online holiday deals: Beware of porch pirates.

Package thefts tend to increase in the days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Thieves will often target homes that provide a quick in-and-out, especially if the porch is within 25 feet of the street and visible to a passerby.

According to the Better Business Bureau, consumers can protect themselves by requiring a signature, if possible, upon delivery of an item. Shoppers should also consider using a receiving service like Amazon Locker, which provides a locked drop-off location at a nearby business, rather than at the consumer’s home.

Consumers can also request that the delivery service leave packages on the side of the home or in a spot less visible from the street.

Security cameras serve as a deterrent.

