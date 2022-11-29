DeKalb County police catch alleged Facebook Marketplace thief

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with several armed robberies in DeKalb County.

The teenager reportedly used Facebook Marketplace to lure potential victims. Upon meeting them, he would brandish a firearm and rob them. He was arrested by DeKalb County police Nov. 28. Police suspect he is involved in several other robberies.

He is being held on three charges of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.