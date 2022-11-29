Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb County police catch alleged Facebook Marketplace thief

(unsplash.com)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with several armed robberies in DeKalb County.

The teenager reportedly used Facebook Marketplace to lure potential victims. Upon meeting them, he would brandish a firearm and rob them. He was arrested by DeKalb County police Nov. 28. Police suspect he is involved in several other robberies.

He is being held on three charges of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
18 dead in Georgia car crashes over Thanksgiving travel weekend
Snow Mountain
Stone Mountain Park’s ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled for holiday season, website says
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attends Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena (Credit:...
Pay raise for Atlanta city employees announced, including police and fire employees
Death investigation on Orlando Street
Atlanta police investigating death on Orlando Street in southwest Atlanta