Douglasville police searching for person of interest in shooting

The person of interest in a Douglasville shooting.
The person of interest in a Douglasville shooting.(Douglasville Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglasville police are searching for a person of interest in a Nov. 22 shooting.

Police responded to the Budgetel Inn at 1270 Waterway Circle and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics arrived and took him to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Blayne Gibbs at 678-293-1823, or gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov. There is a $5,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

