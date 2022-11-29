Douglasville police searching for person of interest in shooting
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglasville police are searching for a person of interest in a Nov. 22 shooting.
Police responded to the Budgetel Inn at 1270 Waterway Circle and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics arrived and took him to a hospital. He is expected to survive.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Blayne Gibbs at 678-293-1823, or gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov. There is a $5,000 reward for information.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.