‘Fabulous Fins’ exhibit opens at Savoy Automobile Museum

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Savoy Automobile Museum has opened its Fabulous Fins exhibit, focusing on cars from the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Manufacturers were inspired by air travel during that time and pumped out cars with chrome accents, wraparound windshields, and dramatic tailfins. While they eventually fell out of style, they’re immortalized as part of the nostalgia for the 1950s.

Cars on display include the 1950 Cadillac Series 60 Special Fleetwood Sedan, 1956 Lincoln Premiere Convertible, 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk and 1959 Chevrolet El Camino.

