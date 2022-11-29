Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Fabulous Fins’ exhibit opens at Savoy Automobile Museum

1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk
1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk(Savoy Automobile Museum)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Savoy Automobile Museum has opened its Fabulous Fins exhibit, focusing on cars from the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Manufacturers were inspired by air travel during that time and pumped out cars with chrome accents, wraparound windshields, and dramatic tailfins. While they eventually fell out of style, they’re immortalized as part of the nostalgia for the 1950s.

Cars on display include the 1950 Cadillac Series 60 Special Fleetwood Sedan, 1956 Lincoln Premiere Convertible, 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk and 1959 Chevrolet El Camino.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir...
Barack isn’t the only Obama lending support to Raphael Warnock
Antisemitic graffiti sprayed on a private townhome in Brookhaven.
Peachtree Corners man arrested in antisemitic graffiti case
Both Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, and Republicans are campaigning to...
Barack Obama returning to Atlanta to campaign for Raphael Warnock
Garth Lagerwey named president/CEO of Atlanta United FC
Garth Lagerwey named president/CEO of Atlanta United FC