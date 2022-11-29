Family of victim of shooting near Atlantic Station hires law firm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of the teenager who was shot and injured outside of Atlantic Station on Saturday has retained Morgan & Morgan for representation, according to a press release.

The minor was 1 of 6 people who were shot after underage guests of the Atlantic Station commercial area were allegedly escorted off the premises by private security to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew for guests under 18.

The group then moved off to 17th Street near the Interstate 75 overpass where officials say a fight broke out and then shots were fired. One person was killed and 5 others were injured. The juvenile that was killed has been identified as 12-year-old Zyion Charles.

Morgan & Morgan provided the following statement:

“Our client’s child sustained a severe and permanent injury that could require invasive surgery and will impact them for the rest of their life. We are investigating the circumstances that led to this horrible incident, including why Atlantic Station failed to provide a secure staging area or rideshare pickup point(s) to help its guests safely exit the property. We will do everything in our power to uncover all responsible parties, hold them accountable, and obtain justice for our client and her child.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum held a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

During the press conference, the mayor said he spoke to families of those involved and said some parents weren’t aware of a curfew in place at Atlantic Sation and many didn’t know their children were there. He called upon them to supervise their children.

The curfew at Atlantic Station was implemented in January due to a rise in crime across the city. The policy states that all youth under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 3 p.m. and no more than 4 youths per parent/guardian. It also says individuals under 21 are not permitted on the property after 9 .m.

Atlanta Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites is now calling for a citywide 7 p.m. curfew for everyone under 17 years old.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.