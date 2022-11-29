FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry today; Rain, isolated storms tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a mostly sunny start to your day with temps in the 40s. Rain will move into metro Atlanta by 11 p.m. tonight.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 68°

Normal high - 60°

Chance of rain - 30% tonight

What you need to know

Most of Tuesday will be dry in metro Atlanta and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain and isolated storms will move into west Georgia after 7 p.m. tonight and into metro Atlanta by 11 p.m. tonight. Periods of heavy rain and isolated storms will continue through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, which is a First Alert. While mostly rain is expected, an isolated strong storm will be possible with gusty winds overnight through Wednesday morning.

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Wednesday morning (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 9 a.m. Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

It’ll be dry after lunch on Wednesday with dry weather for the rest of the week. There’s another First Alert for much colder temperatures on Thursday. After highs near 70 today and Wednesday, high will only reach into the mid 50s Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.