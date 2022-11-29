FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry today; Rain, isolated storms tonight
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a mostly sunny start to your day with temps in the 40s. Rain will move into metro Atlanta by 11 p.m. tonight.
Tuesday’s summary
High - 68°
Normal high - 60°
Chance of rain - 30% tonight
What you need to know
Most of Tuesday will be dry in metro Atlanta and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Rain and isolated storms will move into west Georgia after 7 p.m. tonight and into metro Atlanta by 11 p.m. tonight. Periods of heavy rain and isolated storms will continue through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, which is a First Alert. While mostly rain is expected, an isolated strong storm will be possible with gusty winds overnight through Wednesday morning.
It’ll be dry after lunch on Wednesday with dry weather for the rest of the week. There’s another First Alert for much colder temperatures on Thursday. After highs near 70 today and Wednesday, high will only reach into the mid 50s Thursday!
