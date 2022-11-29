Positively Georgia
Four warming centers open in DeKalb County Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three fire stations in DeKalb County will be used as warming centers this weekend as temperatures dip into the low 30s at night.

The North DeKalb Senior Center and Fire Stations 3, 4 and 6 will be available for residents to use overnight. The warming centers are located at:

  • Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates
  • Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Rd., Ellenwood
  • Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Rd., Atlanta
  • North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Dr., Chamblee

Anyone using the centers must follow COVID protocols, including masks, social distancing and a temperature check.

The centers will open at 8 p.m. More information can be found here.

