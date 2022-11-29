Girls on the Run Fall 5K at the Battery Atlanta Dec. 3

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Girls on the Run Fall 5K will be at the Battery Atlanta Dec. 3.

More than 3,000 participants will represent 87 elementary and middle schools as well as community-based sites. Girls on the Run is “a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills” to girls in the 3rd through 8th grades. Organizations are based in the Atlanta, Athens and Savannah metro areas.

Online registration is open through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 29. In-person registration is available Dec. 1 and 2 at various number pick-up locations and Dec. 3 at the Battery Atlanta from 7 a.m. to 8:15. Online registration is $30. In-person registration is $35.

The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m.

