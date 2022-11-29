Giving Tuesday 2022: What it means and how you can help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday now behind us, there’s another day to look forward to: Giving Tuesday.

The day of giving back is a great way for people across the country to think about their communities and to help those they don’t know. Since its inception 10 years ago, the movement has spread to more than 85 countries and raised billions of dollars for nonprofit organizations across the spectrum, whether it’s for at-risk youth, the environment, or pet adoptions. In 2021, around $2.7 billion was donated in the U.S. alone.

It’s not just about the money though because you can also volunteer and promote acts of kindness.

The East Point Historical Society’s Community Garden is just one spot in metro Atlanta where folks will be giving their time and money today. The garden will be filled with volunteers planting trees to create an orchard. It’s all to make sure healthy, locally grown food is accessible to all. Volunteers are invited to help plant the trees from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historical Society’s Community Garden. You’re also welcome to donate to help support local growers.

If you are giving money, the Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to make sure it’s going to the right people and not scammers.

Be cautious about name confusion . When charities seek support for the same cause, the names can sometimes appear similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

Understand registration requirements. In Georgia, charities have to be registered with the state but that doesn’t mean the state approves, recommends, or endorses the charity.

Watch out for overly emotional appeals. If an appeal brings tears to your eyes, make sure it is also clear about what the charity intends to do to address the issues. Visit the charity’s website for details about their program services.

There are so many different ways to show generosity on Giving Tuesday. Be sure to share how you’re giving with the hashtag #GivingTuesday and inspire others.

For more information about the Giving Tuesday movement, click here.

It’s #GivingTuesday and every donation makes a difference in the lives of those with brain diseases! @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/J3rsFnQVni — Adam Murphy (@AdamMurphyTV) November 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.