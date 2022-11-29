Positively Georgia
Harris County High School teacher accused of sexual battery

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Harris County High School teacher who has been accused of sexual battery.

69-year-old James Steel was indicted on one count of sexual battery of a person under 16 years of age. The Hamilton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Steel had inappropriate contact with multiple students earlier this year.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888, 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online.

