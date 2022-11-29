INTERVIEW: Holly Jolly Christmas celebration happening this Saturday!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta is hosting its annual Holly Jolly Celebration in Midtown this Saturday.

Performances, characters and all kinds of entertainment are coming to Peachtree Street between 14th and 15th Streets.

It’s all to benefit Children’s and the more than one million patient visits the hospital manages annually.

The Holly Jolly Celebration is happening Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to noon at Colony Square. You can come out and join us on the square or you can watch it live on Peachtree TV or the Atlanta News First streaming app.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.