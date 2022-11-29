Positively Georgia
NETHERWORLD hosting ‘Lights On’ tour Dec. 10

The NETHERWORLD float at Dragon Con 2021.
The NETHERWORLD float at Dragon Con 2021.(NETHERWORLD Haunted House)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Haunt season might be over for 2022, but NETHERWORLD is giving fans one last chance to go through its haunted houses.

The attraction is offering a “Lights On” tour of both The Undying Horror and Parasitic with the lights on and the haunt effects off. It will allow guests the opportunity to see behind the scenes and discover just how one of the scariest haunted houses works. A guide will explore the storylines, production details and behind-the-scenes elements that make the houses tick.

Tours will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and can be found here.

