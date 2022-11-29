Positively Georgia
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcome baby boy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News) – Patrick Mahomes may have had a sloppy win against the defending Super Bowl champs in week 12, but it could have been in part because he had a lot on his mind.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their second child into the world Monday.

In a tweet, Patrick Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes was born on Nov. 28, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.

He shared a photo of their new son, only showing his feet, lying on a Mahomes blanket.

The announcement comes on the heels of a post Brittany Mahomes made on Instagram baring it all with her baby bump on full display saying, “Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves.”

Congratulations, Sterling! You are officially a big sister.

