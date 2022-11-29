Pay raise for Atlanta city employees announced, including police and fire employees

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a pay raise for all city employees.

The pay raise will come from an additional $9.5 million in the city’s budget. A press release said “city revenues, particularly from sales taxes and business licenses, have outperformed projections, leaving the City with a stronger than expected reserve fund.”

Atlanta will increase the planned cost-of-living adjustment from 2% to 3.5% for all employees. First responders will receive an even greater pay raise. Police officers and E-911 personnel will receive a 9% pay raise; Department of Corrections officers will receive a 7%; and firefighters will receive an additional 1.5% on top of their already implemented raises.

