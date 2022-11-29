Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Peachtree Corners man arrested in antisemitic graffiti case

Antisemitic graffiti sprayed on a private townhome in Brookhaven.
Antisemitic graffiti sprayed on a private townhome in Brookhaven.(Brookhaven Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police have arrested a man in connection to two antisemitic graffiti incidents along Dresden Drive.

Anthony Freshwater is accused of spraying antisemitic slogans at multiple locations Nov. 1 and 11, including the University Baptist Church, Brookhaven Wines and MyEyeDr. He also sprayed a slogan at a private townhome facing Apple Valley Drive.

He was arrested by Brookhaven police Nov. 28 after he was identified on CCTV footage. Police were able to see him parking his car during the Nov. 11 incident.

Freshwater has been charged with criminal damage to property - hate crime, vandalism at a place of worship and loitering and prowling.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Antisemitism rises in Georgia, experts say

Latest News

Both Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, and Republicans are campaigning to...
Barack Obama returning to Atlanta to campaign for Raphael Warnock
The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his...
Barack isn’t the only Obama lending support to Raphael Warnock
Garth Lagerwey named president/CEO of Atlanta United FC
Garth Lagerwey named president/CEO of Atlanta United FC
Thermostat
MONEY TALK: Homeowner’s guide to financial planning for winter