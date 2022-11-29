Peachtree Corners man arrested in antisemitic graffiti case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police have arrested a man in connection to two antisemitic graffiti incidents along Dresden Drive.

Anthony Freshwater is accused of spraying antisemitic slogans at multiple locations Nov. 1 and 11, including the University Baptist Church, Brookhaven Wines and MyEyeDr. He also sprayed a slogan at a private townhome facing Apple Valley Drive.

He was arrested by Brookhaven police Nov. 28 after he was identified on CCTV footage. Police were able to see him parking his car during the Nov. 11 incident.

Freshwater has been charged with criminal damage to property - hate crime, vandalism at a place of worship and loitering and prowling.

