Stone Mountain Park’s ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled for holiday season, website says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Stone Mountain Park turns into a magical holiday wonderland every year, but this year will look a little different for visitors passing through.

Stone Mountain Park’s annual “Snow Mountain” has been canceled for the 2022-2023 season, according to the park’s website Tuesday.

The park’s website did not mention a reason for the cancellation.

Atlanta News First is working to learn what caused the cancellation.

We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.