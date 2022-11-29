Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Stone Mountain Park’s ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled for holiday season, website says

Snow Mountain
Snow Mountain(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Stone Mountain Park turns into a magical holiday wonderland every year, but this year will look a little different for visitors passing through.

Stone Mountain Park’s annual “Snow Mountain” has been canceled for the 2022-2023 season, according to the park’s website Tuesday.

The park’s website did not mention a reason for the cancellation.

Atlanta News First is working to learn what caused the cancellation.

We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
18 dead in Georgia car crashes over Thanksgiving travel weekend
DeKalb County police catch alleged Facebook Marketplace thief
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attends Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena (Credit:...
Pay raise for Atlanta city employees announced, including police and fire employees
Death investigation on Orlando Street
Atlanta police investigating death on Orlando Street in southwest Atlanta