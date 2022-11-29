South Fulton section 8 tenants receive eviction notices

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than a decade, most of these ladies made the Beacon Ridge Apartments their home.

“It’s not right. They don’t care about us,” Resident Cornelia Hill said.

But now, these section 8 residents are being forced to find another place to live and have not been told why.

“How are they going to put us out like that. They haven’t said why we have to move. I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do a thing,” Resident Glenn Britt said.

Several residents received notices on Monday telling them that regardless of when their lease is up, they are required to surrender the premises to management on or before January 31, 2023, and that failure to do so will result in legal action.

“I’m just really concerned; they’ve only given us 60-days to move,” Hill said.

“How are you going to find a place to move by the last day in January?” Resident Diane Britt asked.

So, Atlanta News First went to the leasing office to find out why they’re evicting section 8 residents, but they locked the door and never called us to explain.

The Mayor of South Fulton, Khalid Kamau, met with many of the concerned tenants to get to the bottom of the situation but said there is nothing on the books to protect the section 8 residents, but he plans to pursue legislative options to protect tenants in the future.

The city of Atlanta just passed a resolution which urges property owners receiving financial incentives to accept tenants who pay rent using federal housing vouchers.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.