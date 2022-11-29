Support groups help Georgians with mental health conditions during the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Research shows that the holidays can be difficult and at times, full of triggers, for people with mental illnesses. Georgians are advocating for more help in our nation’s capital this week. In the meantime, there are tools you or your family can use completely free of charge this holiday season.

“People with mental health conditions can live successfully in the community. They can have meaningful and purposeful lives and can manage their symptoms with supports,” said National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Support Group Leader, Dave Saunders.

NAMI support groups are free of charge and open to anyone.

”It is very difficult for a person with a mental health condition to explain their experience. It is hard for a person with normal brain chemistry--if there is such a thing--to understand,” said Saunders.

You can come to the support group for any number of reasons. Anyone is welcome.

There are separate groups for family members or friends who love someone with a mental illness. Those groups are also free.

“There is actually a spike in mental health issues over the holidays. About 64 percent of people with mental illness report that the holidays make their conditions worse,” said Kim Jones, Executive Director of NAMI Georgia.

So, the work continues. NAMI Georgia advocates are in Washington DC this week, advocating for change. They want mental health treatment to be accessible and affordable for all.

”We need their support on the national level, to make an impact at our state level,” said Jones.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.