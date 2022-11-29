‘TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’ coming to the Fox Theatre Feb. 21

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - TINA: The Tina Turner Musical will come to the Fox Theatre Feb. 21 to 26.

The jukebox musical follows the life of musical icon Tina Turner. Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva will split duties in the title role alongside Garrett Turner as Ike Turner.

The musical will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 to 23, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 25 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 2.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.