‘TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’ coming to the Fox Theatre Feb. 21

Singer Tina Turner, center, takes a bow during the curtain call with actors Daniel J. Watts,...
Singer Tina Turner, center, takes a bow during the curtain call with actors Daniel J. Watts, left, and Adrienne Warren on the opening night of "Tina – The Tina Turner Musical" at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - TINA: The Tina Turner Musical will come to the Fox Theatre Feb. 21 to 26.

The jukebox musical follows the life of musical icon Tina Turner. Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva will split duties in the title role alongside Garrett Turner as Ike Turner.

The musical will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 to 23, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 25 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 2.

